DeltaFi Price Reaches $0.0416 on Major Exchanges (DELFI)

DeltaFi (DELFI) traded down 9% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on February 14th. DeltaFi has a market capitalization of $86.08 million and $64,180.23 worth of DeltaFi was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One DeltaFi token can currently be bought for $0.0416 or 0.00000192 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, DeltaFi has traded 56.2% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00002317 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0572 or 0.00000264 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0711 or 0.00000327 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 37.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $93.22 or 0.00429199 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0227 or 0.00000105 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000003 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $6,175.19 or 0.28430942 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0370 or 0.00000171 BTC.

DeltaFi Profile

DeltaFi’s launch date was April 6th, 2022. DeltaFi’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens. DeltaFi’s official Twitter account is @deltafi_ai and its Facebook page is accessible here. DeltaFi’s official website is www.deltafi.ai. The official message board for DeltaFi is medium.com/deltafi.

DeltaFi Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “AMM 2.0 for efficient automated market making achieves minimized price slippage, sustainable liquidity profitability and optimized capital efficiency.”

