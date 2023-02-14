Denny’s (NASDAQ:DENN) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.02 EPS

Denny’s (NASDAQ:DENN – Get Rating) announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The restaurant operator reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.02, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $120.85 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $120.66 million. Denny’s had a negative return on equity of 58.33% and a net margin of 23.78%. Denny’s’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.16 EPS.

DENN stock opened at $12.14 on Tuesday. Denny’s has a 1 year low of $8.46 and a 1 year high of $16.97. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.99 and a 200-day simple moving average of $10.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $694.77 million, a PE ratio of 7.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 1.66.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Wedbush upped their target price on Denny’s from $12.50 to $13.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Denny’s from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Benchmark boosted their target price on shares of Denny’s from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, CL King raised their price target on shares of Denny’s from $14.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $13.50.

In related news, CFO Robert P. Verostek sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.41, for a total transaction of $93,075.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 30,036 shares in the company, valued at $372,746.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Insiders own 5.50% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DENN. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its holdings in shares of Denny’s by 34.2% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 5,113 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 1,304 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG boosted its position in shares of Denny’s by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 82,226 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $773,000 after purchasing an additional 1,316 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in Denny’s by 11.4% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 14,677 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $135,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in Denny’s in the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in Denny’s by 11.3% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 22,616 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $323,000 after purchasing an additional 2,305 shares in the last quarter. 90.65% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Denny’s Corp. engages in the operation of restaurants and franchised, and licensed restaurants. It offers offers a wide selection of lunch and dinner items including burgers, sandwiches, salads and skillet entrées, along with an assortment of beverages, appetizers, and desserts. The company was founded by Harold Butler and Richard Jezak in 1953 and is headquartered in Spartanburg, SC.

