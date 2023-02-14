Desjardins Raises Sun Life Financial (NYSE:SLF) Price Target to C$75.00

Sun Life Financial (NYSE:SLF – Get Rating) (TSE:SLF) had its price objective upped by Desjardins from C$73.00 to C$75.00 in a report released on Friday morning, The Fly reports. Desjardins also issued estimates for Sun Life Financial’s FY2023 earnings at $4.60 EPS.

SLF has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Sun Life Financial from C$74.00 to C$75.00 in a research report on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Sun Life Financial from C$75.00 to C$76.00 in a research report on Friday. TD Securities boosted their target price on Sun Life Financial from C$68.00 to C$71.00 in a research note on Friday. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on Sun Life Financial from C$76.00 to C$78.00 in a research note on Friday. Finally, National Bank Financial upped their price target on Sun Life Financial from C$69.00 to C$71.00 in a research note on Friday.

Sun Life Financial Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:SLF opened at $51.42 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $30.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.86, a PEG ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.01. Sun Life Financial has a one year low of $37.96 and a one year high of $56.90. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $47.88 and its 200 day simple moving average is $45.48.

Sun Life Financial Increases Dividend

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Sun Life Financial

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 1st will be paid a $0.541 dividend. This is a boost from Sun Life Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.53. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.21%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 28th. Sun Life Financial’s payout ratio is 52.75%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Natixis Investment Managers International grew its holdings in Sun Life Financial by 261.7% during the 2nd quarter. Natixis Investment Managers International now owns 6,822 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $311,000 after acquiring an additional 4,936 shares during the period. Shell Asset Management Co. lifted its position in shares of Sun Life Financial by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 148,867 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,807,000 after buying an additional 1,734 shares in the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Sun Life Financial by 8.1% during the 2nd quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 16,172 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $741,000 after purchasing an additional 1,205 shares during the last quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board increased its stake in shares of Sun Life Financial by 7.2% during the 2nd quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board now owns 8,894 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $408,000 after purchasing an additional 595 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC increased its stake in shares of Sun Life Financial by 21.7% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 16,944 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $674,000 after purchasing an additional 3,022 shares during the last quarter. 44.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Sun Life Financial Company Profile

Sun Life Financial, Inc is a financial services company, which engages in providing insurance and asset management solutions to individual and corporate clients. It operates through the following segments: Canada, United States, Asset Management, Asia, and Corporate. The Canada segment offers individual insurance and group benefits and retirement services.

