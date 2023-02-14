Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Lowers PACCAR (NASDAQ:PCAR) Price Target to $69.00

PACCAR (NASDAQ:PCAR – Get Rating) had its price objective decreased by stock analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $104.00 to $69.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “hold” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s target price would indicate a potential downside of 4.96% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Credit Suisse Group downgraded shares of PACCAR from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 12th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of PACCAR from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. BNP Paribas raised PACCAR from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $56.67 to $66.67 in a report on Tuesday, November 29th. Raymond James boosted their price target on PACCAR from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 15th. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas raised PACCAR from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $74.79.

Shares of PCAR stock traded down $0.40 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $72.60. The company had a trading volume of 361,420 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,454,773. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.43. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $81.76 and a 200-day moving average price of $68.95. PACCAR has a one year low of $51.33 and a one year high of $75.26. The firm has a market cap of $37.87 billion, a PE ratio of 12.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 0.93.

Shares of PACCAR are set to split before the market opens on Wednesday, March 8th. The 3-2 split was announced on Tuesday, December 6th. The newly issued shares will be payable to shareholders after the closing bell on Tuesday, March 7th.

PACCAR (NASDAQ:PCAR – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 24th. The company reported $2.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.20 by $0.44. PACCAR had a return on equity of 23.75% and a net margin of 10.45%. The firm had revenue of $7.73 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.16 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.47 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.9% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that PACCAR will post 5.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, VP Todd R. Hubbard sold 2,200 shares of PACCAR stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.00, for a total value of $246,400.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 3,182 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $356,384. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other PACCAR news, VP Todd R. Hubbard sold 2,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.00, for a total transaction of $246,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 3,182 shares in the company, valued at approximately $356,384. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Chairman Mark C. Pigott sold 70,937 shares of PACCAR stock in a transaction on Monday, January 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.96, for a total transaction of $7,729,295.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 3,192,798 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $347,887,270.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 104,675 shares of company stock valued at $11,461,275 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 2.05% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of PCAR. Dakota Wealth Management lifted its holdings in shares of PACCAR by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Dakota Wealth Management now owns 6,988 shares of the company’s stock worth $692,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Lido Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of PACCAR by 3.7% during the third quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 2,850 shares of the company’s stock valued at $238,000 after buying an additional 103 shares during the period. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC grew its stake in shares of PACCAR by 1.2% during the second quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC now owns 9,283 shares of the company’s stock valued at $765,000 after buying an additional 108 shares during the last quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC raised its holdings in shares of PACCAR by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 2,901 shares of the company’s stock worth $287,000 after buying an additional 112 shares during the period. Finally, Credit Agricole S A lifted its stake in shares of PACCAR by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Credit Agricole S A now owns 16,541 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,384,000 after acquiring an additional 113 shares during the last quarter. 63.92% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PACCAR, Inc is a global technology company, which engages in the design and manufacture of light, medium, and heavy-duty trucks. It operates through the following segments: Truck, Parts and Financial Services. The Truck segment designs and manufactures heavy, medium, and light duty diesel trucks which are marketed under the Kenworth, Peterbilt, and DAF brands.

