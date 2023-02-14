Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Reiterates “GBX 4,000” Price Target for British American Tobacco (LON:BATS)

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a GBX 4,000 ($48.56) price target on British American Tobacco (LON:BATS – Get Rating) in a report issued on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

BATS has been the subject of a number of other reports. Barclays reiterated an overweight rating and issued a GBX 4,500 ($54.62) target price on shares of British American Tobacco in a research note on Thursday, December 1st. Royal Bank of Canada set a GBX 3,500 ($42.49) target price on shares of British American Tobacco in a research note on Friday. UBS Group set a GBX 4,100 ($49.77) price objective on shares of British American Tobacco in a research note on Friday, December 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a GBX 3,500 ($42.49) price objective on shares of British American Tobacco in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a GBX 4,700 ($57.05) price objective on shares of British American Tobacco in a research note on Tuesday, January 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of GBX 3,948 ($47.92).

Get British American Tobacco alerts:

British American Tobacco Trading Up 1.9 %

LON BATS opened at GBX 3,101.50 ($37.65) on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 3,209.29 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 3,309.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 60.59, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a current ratio of 0.88. British American Tobacco has a one year low of GBX 2,893 ($35.12) and a one year high of GBX 3,645 ($44.25). The company has a market capitalization of £69.35 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,319.79.

British American Tobacco Increases Dividend

Insider Buying and Selling

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 3rd. Investors of record on Thursday, September 28th will be issued a GBX 57.72 ($0.70) dividend. This represents a yield of 1.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 28th. This is a positive change from British American Tobacco’s previous dividend of $54.45. British American Tobacco’s payout ratio is presently 115.15%.

In other British American Tobacco news, insider Karen Guerra bought 3,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 10th. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 3,055 ($37.08) per share, with a total value of £100,815 ($122,378.00). In the last quarter, insiders purchased 3,314 shares of company stock valued at $10,127,571.

British American Tobacco Company Profile

(Get Rating)

British American Tobacco p.l.c. provides tobacco and nicotine products to consumers worldwide. It offers vapour, tobacco heating, and modern oral nicotine products; combustible products; and traditional oral products, such as snus and moist snuff. The company offers its products under the Kent, Dunhill, Lucky Strike, Pall Mall, Rothmans, Camel, Newport, Natural American Spirit, being Vapour, THP, and Modern Oral brands.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for British American Tobacco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for British American Tobacco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.