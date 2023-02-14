Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN) Shares Acquired by Clarity Financial LLC

Clarity Financial LLC lifted its stake in Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN – Get Rating) by 49.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 123,700 shares of the energy company’s stock after purchasing an additional 40,818 shares during the quarter. Devon Energy comprises about 1.7% of Clarity Financial LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 14th largest holding. Clarity Financial LLC’s holdings in Devon Energy were worth $7,438,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DVN. Yacktman Asset Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Devon Energy during the 3rd quarter worth about $160,242,000. FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of Devon Energy by 9.8% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 23,000,119 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $1,267,536,000 after acquiring an additional 2,060,138 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership acquired a new position in shares of Devon Energy in the 1st quarter worth approximately $85,234,000. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Devon Energy by 79.4% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 3,206,111 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $189,577,000 after purchasing an additional 1,419,322 shares during the period. Finally, Amundi increased its holdings in Devon Energy by 31.0% in the 2nd quarter. Amundi now owns 4,454,655 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $237,165,000 after purchasing an additional 1,054,974 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.08% of the company’s stock.

Devon Energy Stock Down 0.3 %

Devon Energy stock traded down $0.18 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $63.38. The company had a trading volume of 3,420,240 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,337,741. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. Devon Energy Co. has a 1 year low of $48.86 and a 1 year high of $79.40. The business has a fifty day moving average of $62.20 and a 200 day moving average of $65.97. The stock has a market cap of $41.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.68, a PEG ratio of 0.16 and a beta of 2.36.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Devon Energy Company Profile

Several research firms have recently commented on DVN. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on Devon Energy in a research report on Tuesday, January 24th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $70.00 price target for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on Devon Energy from $62.00 to $73.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. Mizuho reissued a “buy” rating and set a $82.00 price target (down previously from $86.00) on shares of Devon Energy in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Devon Energy from $86.00 to $82.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 23rd. Finally, Argus increased their target price on shares of Devon Energy from $77.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 17th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $79.67.

Devon Energy Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas properties. It develops and operates Delaware Basin, Eagle Ford, Heavy Oil, Barnett Shale, STACK, and Rockies Oil. The company was founded by J. Larry Nichols and John W. Nichols in 1971 and is headquartered in Oklahoma City, OK.

