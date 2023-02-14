Devon Energy (NYSE:DVN) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.09 EPS

Devon Energy (NYSE:DVN – Get Rating) released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The energy company reported $1.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.75 by ($0.09), Briefing.com reports. The firm had revenue of $4.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.29 billion. Devon Energy had a return on equity of 53.17% and a net margin of 33.01%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.39 earnings per share.
Devon Energy Trading Up 0.6 %
NYSE:DVN traded up $0.38 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $63.94. 7,968,845 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,515,651. The firm has a market capitalization of $41.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.68, a P/E/G ratio of 0.16 and a beta of 2.36. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $62.20 and its 200-day moving average is $65.97. Devon Energy has a 12-month low of $48.86 and a 12-month high of $79.40. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
DVN has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Devon Energy in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. They set a “hold” rating and a $75.00 price target for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on shares of Devon Energy from $62.00 to $73.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of Devon Energy in a research report on Tuesday, January 24th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $70.00 price objective for the company. StockNews.com upgraded Devon Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their price target on Devon Energy from $98.00 to $96.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 13th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Devon Energy has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $79.67.
About Devon Energy
Devon Energy Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas properties. It develops and operates Delaware Basin, Eagle Ford, Heavy Oil, Barnett Shale, STACK, and Rockies Oil. The company was founded by J. Larry Nichols and John W. Nichols in 1971 and is headquartered in Oklahoma City, OK.
