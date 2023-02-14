Devon Energy (NYSE:DVN) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.09 EPS

Devon Energy (NYSE:DVN – Get Rating) released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The energy company reported $1.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.75 by ($0.09), Briefing.com reports. The firm had revenue of $4.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.29 billion. Devon Energy had a return on equity of 53.17% and a net margin of 33.01%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.39 earnings per share.

Devon Energy Trading Up 0.6 %

NYSE:DVN traded up $0.38 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $63.94. 7,968,845 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,515,651. The firm has a market capitalization of $41.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.68, a P/E/G ratio of 0.16 and a beta of 2.36. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $62.20 and its 200-day moving average is $65.97. Devon Energy has a 12-month low of $48.86 and a 12-month high of $79.40. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56.

Get Devon Energy alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

DVN has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Devon Energy in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. They set a “hold” rating and a $75.00 price target for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on shares of Devon Energy from $62.00 to $73.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of Devon Energy in a research report on Tuesday, January 24th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $70.00 price objective for the company. StockNews.com upgraded Devon Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their price target on Devon Energy from $98.00 to $96.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 13th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Devon Energy has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $79.67.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Devon Energy

About Devon Energy

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in DVN. Vident Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new position in shares of Devon Energy during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $742,000. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Devon Energy by 306.6% in the 4th quarter. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. now owns 797 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 601 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC increased its stake in Devon Energy by 57.7% in the fourth quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 154,888 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $9,527,000 after purchasing an additional 56,659 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its stake in shares of Devon Energy by 118.2% during the fourth quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 84,449 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $5,194,000 after purchasing an additional 45,746 shares during the period. Finally, Cetera Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Devon Energy by 27.4% during the fourth quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 37,524 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $2,308,000 after purchasing an additional 8,071 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.08% of the company’s stock.

(Get Rating)

Devon Energy Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas properties. It develops and operates Delaware Basin, Eagle Ford, Heavy Oil, Barnett Shale, STACK, and Rockies Oil. The company was founded by J. Larry Nichols and John W. Nichols in 1971 and is headquartered in Oklahoma City, OK.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Devon Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Devon Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.