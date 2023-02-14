Diebold Nixdorf, Incorporated (NYSE:DBD) Director Gary G. Greenfield Buys 17,500 Shares

Diebold Nixdorf, Incorporated (NYSE:DBD – Get Rating) Director Gary G. Greenfield acquired 17,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 14th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $2.88 per share, with a total value of $50,400.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 172,419 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $496,566.72. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.
Diebold Nixdorf Trading Up 13.1 %
NYSE:DBD traded up $0.32 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $2.77. The stock had a trading volume of 5,963,727 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,541,837. The stock has a market capitalization of $219.05 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.37 and a beta of 3.11. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.92 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2.56. Diebold Nixdorf, Incorporated has a 52 week low of $1.26 and a 52 week high of $10.10.
Institutional Trading of Diebold Nixdorf
A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DBD. Cetera Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Diebold Nixdorf during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Alpine Global Management LLC acquired a new stake in Diebold Nixdorf during the 4th quarter valued at $115,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership bought a new position in Diebold Nixdorf during the 4th quarter worth $296,000. Engineers Gate Manager LP increased its position in Diebold Nixdorf by 44.3% during the 4th quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 37,003 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 11,353 shares during the period. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Diebold Nixdorf by 44.3% in the fourth quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 210,369 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $299,000 after acquiring an additional 64,549 shares during the last quarter. 74.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Diebold Nixdorf Company Profile
Diebold Nixdorf, Inc engages in the provision of integrated software-led services, self-service delivery and security systems to financial, retail, commercial, and government markets. It offers financial self-services such as self-service support and maintenance, value-added services, self-service software, and self-service products, and security solutions including physical and electronic security.
