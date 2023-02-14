Diebold Nixdorf, Incorporated (NYSE:DBD) Director Gary G. Greenfield Buys 17,500 Shares

Diebold Nixdorf, Incorporated (NYSE:DBD – Get Rating) Director Gary G. Greenfield acquired 17,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 14th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $2.88 per share, with a total value of $50,400.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 172,419 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $496,566.72. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Diebold Nixdorf Trading Up 13.1 %

NYSE:DBD traded up $0.32 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $2.77. The stock had a trading volume of 5,963,727 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,541,837. The stock has a market capitalization of $219.05 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.37 and a beta of 3.11. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.92 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2.56. Diebold Nixdorf, Incorporated has a 52 week low of $1.26 and a 52 week high of $10.10.

Get Diebold Nixdorf alerts:

Institutional Trading of Diebold Nixdorf

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DBD. Cetera Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Diebold Nixdorf during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Alpine Global Management LLC acquired a new stake in Diebold Nixdorf during the 4th quarter valued at $115,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership bought a new position in Diebold Nixdorf during the 4th quarter worth $296,000. Engineers Gate Manager LP increased its position in Diebold Nixdorf by 44.3% during the 4th quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 37,003 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 11,353 shares during the period. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Diebold Nixdorf by 44.3% in the fourth quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 210,369 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $299,000 after acquiring an additional 64,549 shares during the last quarter. 74.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Diebold Nixdorf Company Profile

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. DA Davidson downgraded Diebold Nixdorf from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $5.00 to $3.00 in a research report on Monday, October 24th. StockNews.com raised shares of Diebold Nixdorf from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday.

(Get Rating)

Diebold Nixdorf, Inc engages in the provision of integrated software-led services, self-service delivery and security systems to financial, retail, commercial, and government markets. It offers financial self-services such as self-service support and maintenance, value-added services, self-service software, and self-service products, and security solutions including physical and electronic security.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Diebold Nixdorf Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Diebold Nixdorf and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.