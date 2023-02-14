Dimensional International Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFIV) Stake Raised by RFG Advisory LLC

RFG Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Dimensional International Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFIV – Get Rating) by 1,308.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 157,563 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 146,375 shares during the period. RFG Advisory LLC owned approximately 0.12% of Dimensional International Value ETF worth $4,557,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Quent Capital LLC grew its position in Dimensional International Value ETF by 123.9% in the 3rd quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 188,174 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,847,000 after buying an additional 104,117 shares in the last quarter. Relative Value Partners Group LLC lifted its stake in Dimensional International Value ETF by 51.2% in the 3rd quarter. Relative Value Partners Group LLC now owns 383,965 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,891,000 after acquiring an additional 129,947 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its position in Dimensional International Value ETF by 30.0% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 32,919 shares of the company’s stock worth $848,000 after acquiring an additional 7,601 shares during the period. Aviance Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Dimensional International Value ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,294,000. Finally, Sanford Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Dimensional International Value ETF by 282.5% in the third quarter. Sanford Advisory Services LLC now owns 165,088 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,253,000 after purchasing an additional 121,927 shares in the last quarter.

Dimensional International Value ETF Stock Up 0.2 %

Dimensional International Value ETF stock traded up $0.06 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $33.11. The company had a trading volume of 77,464 shares, compared to its average volume of 633,835. Dimensional International Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $25.52 and a fifty-two week high of $35.34. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $31.67 and its 200-day moving average is $29.67.

Further Reading

