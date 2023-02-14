Diodes (NASDAQ:DIOD) Reaches New 12-Month High at $97.44

Diodes Incorporated (NASDAQ:DIOD – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $97.44 and last traded at $96.50, with a volume of 74515 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $95.67.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on DIOD shares. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Diodes from $75.00 to $95.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Cowen increased their target price on shares of Diodes from $95.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 7th. Benchmark boosted their price target on shares of Diodes from $90.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 9th. Truist Financial raised their price objective on Diodes from $101.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 7th. Finally, StockNews.com cut Diodes from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $105.50.

Diodes Price Performance

The company has a current ratio of 2.69, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The stock has a market cap of $4.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.25 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $85.06 and a 200-day simple moving average of $78.78.

Insider Transactions at Diodes

Diodes ( NASDAQ:DIOD Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 6th. The semiconductor company reported $1.73 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.64 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $496.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $492.68 million. Diodes had a net margin of 16.56% and a return on equity of 23.28%. The firm’s revenue was up 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.60 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Diodes Incorporated will post 6.41 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CFO Brett R. Whitmire sold 380 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.72, for a total transaction of $35,613.60. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 31,693 shares in the company, valued at $2,970,267.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, CFO Brett R. Whitmire sold 380 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.72, for a total value of $35,613.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 31,693 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,970,267.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Keh Shew Lu sold 6,026 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.50, for a total value of $539,327.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 166,962 shares in the company, valued at $14,943,099. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 81,416 shares of company stock worth $7,526,661 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Diodes

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Diodes by 308.6% in the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 434,549 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $28,207,000 after acquiring an additional 328,196 shares in the last quarter. Channing Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Diodes by 83.6% during the 3rd quarter. Channing Capital Management LLC now owns 671,654 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $43,597,000 after acquiring an additional 305,781 shares during the period. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Diodes by 102.3% in the first quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 578,250 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $50,302,000 after purchasing an additional 292,450 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its stake in Diodes by 35.9% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 988,748 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $63,843,000 after purchasing an additional 260,939 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. lifted its position in Diodes by 51.2% during the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 589,955 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $38,075,000 after purchasing an additional 199,775 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 96.24% of the company’s stock.

About Diodes

Diodes, Inc manufactures and supplies semiconductor products. It offers diodes, rectifiers, transistors, MOSFETs, protection devices, functional specific arrays, single gate, dual gate and standard logic, amplifiers and comparators, Hall-effect and temperature sensors. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: Asia, North America, and Europe.

Featured Articles

