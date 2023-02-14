DocGo Inc. (NASDAQ:DCGO) Short Interest Update

DocGo Inc. (NASDAQ:DCGO – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 7,170,000 shares, an increase of 15.8% from the January 15th total of 6,190,000 shares. Currently, 9.3% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 806,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 8.9 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On DocGo

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in DocGo by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,387,904 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,447,000 after buying an additional 16,630 shares during the period. Emerald Advisers LLC boosted its position in DocGo by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC now owns 1,854,392 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,396,000 after buying an additional 11,153 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its position in DocGo by 8.4% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,799,177 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,848,000 after buying an additional 139,173 shares during the period. Portolan Capital Management LLC boosted its position in DocGo by 181.1% in the 4th quarter. Portolan Capital Management LLC now owns 1,766,399 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,488,000 after buying an additional 1,138,087 shares during the period. Finally, Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust boosted its position in DocGo by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust now owns 1,520,410 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,082,000 after buying an additional 6,934 shares during the period. 36.88% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get DocGo alerts:

DocGo Trading Up 0.1 %

DocGo stock traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $9.25. The company had a trading volume of 407,108 shares, compared to its average volume of 675,097. The firm has a market cap of $947.29 million, a P/E ratio of 21.02 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 3.54 and a current ratio of 3.54. DocGo has a 1 year low of $4.96 and a 1 year high of $11.41. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $8.05 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $8.88.

About DocGo

DocGo, Inc provides mobile health and medical transportation services for various health care providers in the United States and the United Kingdom. The company's transportation services include emergency response services; and non-emergency transport services comprise ambulance and wheelchair transportation services.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for DocGo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DocGo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.