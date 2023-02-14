DocuSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCU) Shares Sold by Credit Agricole S A

Credit Agricole S A decreased its position in DocuSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCU – Get Rating) by 9.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 29,886 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,163 shares during the quarter. Credit Agricole S A’s holdings in DocuSign were worth $1,598,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Redmond Asset Management LLC raised its stake in DocuSign by 15.3% in the 3rd quarter. Redmond Asset Management LLC now owns 9,265 shares of the company’s stock valued at $495,000 after purchasing an additional 1,227 shares during the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. raised its stake in DocuSign by 61.9% in the 3rd quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 176,935 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,461,000 after purchasing an additional 67,639 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC raised its stake in DocuSign by 5.1% in the 3rd quarter. Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC now owns 11,411 shares of the company’s stock valued at $610,000 after purchasing an additional 555 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in DocuSign by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 138,209 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,391,000 after purchasing an additional 949 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its stake in DocuSign by 140.9% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 55,790 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,983,000 after purchasing an additional 32,635 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.18% of the company’s stock.

In other DocuSign news, Director Daniel D. Springer sold 147,008 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.08, for a total value of $8,097,200.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,225,714 shares in the company, valued at approximately $67,512,327.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other DocuSign news, Director Daniel D. Springer sold 147,008 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.08, for a total value of $8,097,200.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,225,714 shares in the company, valued at approximately $67,512,327.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Daniel D. Springer sold 147,009 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.48, for a total value of $8,597,086.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,524,335 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $89,143,110.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.55% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of DocuSign from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $50.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 5th. Citigroup lifted their price target on DocuSign from $59.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 12th. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on DocuSign from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 5th. Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on DocuSign from $70.00 to $50.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, December 5th. Finally, TheStreet cut DocuSign from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $59.71.

Shares of NASDAQ:DOCU opened at $61.85 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46. DocuSign, Inc. has a 1 year low of $39.57 and a 1 year high of $125.93. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $56.92 and a 200-day simple moving average of $55.36.

DocuSign (NASDAQ:DOCU – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, December 8th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by $0.13. DocuSign had a negative return on equity of 18.86% and a negative net margin of 5.45%. The business had revenue of $645.46 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $626.07 million. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that DocuSign, Inc. will post -0.1 EPS for the current year.

DocuSign, Inc provides cloud-based electronic signature solutions. Its cloud based electronic signature platform helps companies and individuals securely collect information, automate data workflows and sign anything. The firm automates manual, paper-based processes allowing users to manage all aspects of documented business transactions including identity management, authentication, digital signature, forms and data collection, collaboration, workflow automation and storage.

