Donnelley Financial Solutions (NYSE:DFIN) Reaches New 52-Week High at $49.81

Donnelley Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:DFIN – Get Rating)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $49.81 and last traded at $49.69, with a volume of 55247 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $49.03.

Donnelley Financial Solutions Stock Up 1.1 %

The firm’s 50 day moving average is $41.50 and its 200-day moving average is $39.75. The firm has a market cap of $1.47 billion, a PE ratio of 13.85 and a beta of 1.70. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Donnelley Financial Solutions by 685.2% in the first quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 682,319 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,694,000 after purchasing an additional 595,416 shares during the period. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in Donnelley Financial Solutions in the 4th quarter valued at about $20,327,000. Simcoe Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Donnelley Financial Solutions by 15.0% during the 2nd quarter. Simcoe Capital Management LLC now owns 3,794,725 shares of the company’s stock valued at $111,148,000 after acquiring an additional 494,725 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Donnelley Financial Solutions by 1,228,233.3% during the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 368,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,622,000 after acquiring an additional 368,470 shares during the period. Finally, LSV Asset Management boosted its position in shares of Donnelley Financial Solutions by 476.0% in the third quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 370,133 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,684,000 after acquiring an additional 305,875 shares during the last quarter. 90.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Donnelley Financial Solutions

Donnelley Financial Solutions, Inc engages in the provision of compliance and technology solutions. It operates through the following segments: Capital Markets-Software Solutions, Capital Markets-Compliance and Communications Management, Investment Companies-Software Solutions and Investment Companies-Compliance and Communications Management.

