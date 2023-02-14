DSS, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:DSS) Short Interest Up 56.0% in January

DSS, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:DSS – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 461,600 shares, a growth of 56.0% from the January 15th total of 295,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 256,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.8 days. Approximately 0.6% of the company’s shares are sold short.

DSS Price Performance

Shares of DSS remained flat at $0.24 during mid-day trading on Tuesday. 77,606 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 218,266. DSS has a 1-year low of $0.16 and a 1-year high of $0.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 1.99 and a current ratio of 2.36.

DSS (NYSEAMERICAN:DSS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 14th. The business services provider reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.09). The business had revenue of $11.86 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.14 million. DSS had a negative return on equity of 24.85% and a negative net margin of 109.41%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that DSS will post -0.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at DSS

Institutional Trading of DSS

In related news, Director Heng Fai Ambrose Chan bought 334,921 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 13th. The stock was bought at an average price of $0.23 per share, with a total value of $77,031.83. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 18,914,326 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,350,294.98. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . 59.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in DSS stock. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of DSS, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:DSS – Get Rating) by 42.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 162,205 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 48,300 shares during the quarter. State Street Corp owned approximately 0.19% of DSS worth $57,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 45.89% of the company’s stock.

DSS Company Profile

DSS, Inc engages in the development and distribution of paper products designed to protect valuable information from unauthorized scanning, copying, and digital imaging. It operates through the following segments: Product Packaging, Commercial Lending, Biotechnology, Direct Marketing, and Securities and Investment Management.

