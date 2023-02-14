DT Midstream, Inc. (NYSE:DTM) Short Interest Update

DT Midstream, Inc. (NYSE:DTM – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest during the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,760,000 shares, an increase of 15.5% from the January 15th total of 2,390,000 shares. Approximately 2.9% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 588,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 4.7 days.

DT Midstream Stock Performance

Shares of DTM traded up $0.22 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $54.34. 492,458 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 577,402. The company has a current ratio of 2.14, a quick ratio of 2.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.23 and a beta of 0.77. DT Midstream has a fifty-two week low of $45.58 and a fifty-two week high of $61.12. The business’s 50 day moving average is $54.77 and its two-hundred day moving average is $55.96.

Get DT Midstream alerts:

DT Midstream Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, January 15th. Investors of record on Monday, December 19th were given a $0.64 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 16th. This represents a $2.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.71%. DT Midstream’s payout ratio is currently 67.02%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On DT Midstream

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DTM. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in DT Midstream by 7.1% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 225,447 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,233,000 after purchasing an additional 14,913 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its position in DT Midstream by 5.0% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 5,889 shares of the company’s stock valued at $320,000 after purchasing an additional 278 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its position in DT Midstream by 4.1% in the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 14,058 shares of the company’s stock valued at $763,000 after purchasing an additional 551 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its position in DT Midstream by 23.0% in the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 9,218 shares of the company’s stock valued at $500,000 after purchasing an additional 1,724 shares during the period. Finally, Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in DT Midstream by 31.3% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 21,331 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,157,000 after purchasing an additional 5,087 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.28% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on DTM shares. Mizuho lowered DT Midstream from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $67.00 to $62.00 in a research note on Monday, October 31st. Citigroup began coverage on DT Midstream in a research report on Thursday, December 8th. They set a “sell” rating and a $54.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on DT Midstream from $60.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. Wolfe Research lowered DT Midstream from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered DT Midstream from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $68.00 to $62.00 in a research note on Friday, December 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, DT Midstream currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $60.29.

About DT Midstream

(Get Rating)

DT Midstream, Inc provides integrated natural gas services in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Pipeline and Gathering. It develops, owns, and operates an integrated portfolio of interstate pipelines, intrastate pipelines, storage systems, lateral pipelines, gathering systems, related treatment plants, and compression and surface facilities.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for DT Midstream Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DT Midstream and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.