EAC Price Hits $0.0110 on Top Exchanges (EAC)

EAC (EAC) traded 4.3% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on February 14th. EAC has a total market cap of $3.30 million and approximately $7,637.50 worth of EAC was traded on exchanges in the last day. One EAC token can now be bought for approximately $0.0110 or 0.00000050 BTC on exchanges. In the last week, EAC has traded 19.4% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get EAC alerts:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0834 or 0.00000376 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $95.69 or 0.00431379 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.35 or 0.00015122 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded up 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000862 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000820 BTC.

MegaCoin (MEC) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3.89 or 0.00017500 BTC.

Lotto (LOTTO) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC.

EAC Profile

EAC (EAC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was June 30th, 2021. EAC’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 300,000,000 tokens. The official website for EAC is eacplatform.io. EAC’s official Twitter account is @eacplatform.

Buying and Selling EAC

According to CryptoCompare, “EAC (EAC) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Ethereum platform. EAC has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of EAC is 0.01018043 USD and is down -5.06 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 2 active market(s) with $4,913.97 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at http://eacplatform.io/.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as EAC directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire EAC should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase EAC using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for EAC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for EAC and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.