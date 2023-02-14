Eaton Vance Senior Income Trust (NYSE:EVF) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Eaton Vance Senior Income Trust (NYSE:EVF – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 23,400 shares, an increase of 66.0% from the January 15th total of 14,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 56,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.4 days.
Eaton Vance Senior Income Trust Stock Performance
Shares of NYSE:EVF opened at $5.72 on Tuesday. Eaton Vance Senior Income Trust has a 1 year low of $5.11 and a 1 year high of $6.92. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $5.45 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $5.47.
Eaton Vance Senior Income Trust Increases Dividend
The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 21st. Investors of record on Monday, February 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.052 per share. This represents a $0.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 10.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 10th. This is an increase from Eaton Vance Senior Income Trust’s previous monthly dividend of $0.05.
Eaton Vance Senior Income Trust Company Profile
Eaton Vance Senior Income Trust is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Eaton Vance Management. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in the securities of companies operating across the diversified sectors. The fund primarily invests in senior secured floating rate loans.
