Eaton Vance Senior Income Trust (NYSE:EVF) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Eaton Vance Senior Income Trust (NYSE:EVF – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 23,400 shares, an increase of 66.0% from the January 15th total of 14,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 56,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.4 days.

Eaton Vance Senior Income Trust Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:EVF opened at $5.72 on Tuesday. Eaton Vance Senior Income Trust has a 1 year low of $5.11 and a 1 year high of $6.92. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $5.45 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $5.47.

Eaton Vance Senior Income Trust Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 21st. Investors of record on Monday, February 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.052 per share. This represents a $0.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 10.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 10th. This is an increase from Eaton Vance Senior Income Trust’s previous monthly dividend of $0.05.

Institutional Trading of Eaton Vance Senior Income Trust

Eaton Vance Senior Income Trust Company Profile

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EVF. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in shares of Eaton Vance Senior Income Trust by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 135,997 shares of the company’s stock worth $717,000 after purchasing an additional 2,720 shares during the last quarter. Marble Harbor Investment Counsel LLC increased its position in Eaton Vance Senior Income Trust by 19.4% in the fourth quarter. Marble Harbor Investment Counsel LLC now owns 21,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $113,000 after buying an additional 3,500 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Eaton Vance Senior Income Trust by 46.5% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 162,415 shares of the company’s stock valued at $856,000 after buying an additional 51,531 shares during the period. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Eaton Vance Senior Income Trust by 26.9% during the 4th quarter. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 22,078 shares of the company’s stock valued at $116,351,060,000 after buying an additional 4,682 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Melfa Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Eaton Vance Senior Income Trust during the 4th quarter valued at $103,000.

Eaton Vance Senior Income Trust is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Eaton Vance Management. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in the securities of companies operating across the diversified sectors. The fund primarily invests in senior secured floating rate loans.

