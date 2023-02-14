eCash Trading Down 10.2% Over Last 7 Days (XEC)

eCash (XEC) traded 4.2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on February 14th. Over the last week, eCash has traded down 10.2% against the U.S. dollar. One eCash coin can currently be purchased for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major exchanges. eCash has a market cap of $647.57 million and approximately $9.74 million worth of eCash was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.
Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:
- Bitcoin (BTC) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22,221.58 or 1.00000000 BTC.
- Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $126.32 or 0.00568434 BTC.
- Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $40.89 or 0.00184003 BTC.
- Arweave (AR) traded 10.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.17 or 0.00050287 BTC.
- Syscoin (SYS) traded up 10.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000932 BTC.
eCash Coin Profile
eCash (XEC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was July 1st, 2021. eCash’s total supply is 19,308,073,423,303 coins. eCash’s official Twitter account is @ecashofficial and its Facebook page is accessible here. eCash’s official website is e.cash. The Reddit community for eCash is https://reddit.com/r/ecash and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.
eCash Coin Trading
It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as eCash directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire eCash should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy eCash using one of the aforementioned exchanges.
