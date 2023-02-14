Ecolab (NYSE:ECL) Issues Q1 Earnings Guidance

Ecolab (NYSE:ECL – Get Rating) issued an update on its first quarter earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.82-0.90 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $0.85. Ecolab also updated its Q1 2023 guidance to $0.82-$0.90 EPS.

Ecolab Stock Performance

Shares of ECL traded up $4.98 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $152.87. The stock had a trading volume of 120,903 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,071,830. Ecolab has a fifty-two week low of $131.04 and a fifty-two week high of $186.13. The company has a market cap of $43.54 billion, a PE ratio of 37.63, a PEG ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $149.52 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $153.40.

Ecolab (NYSE:ECL – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 14th. The basic materials company reported $1.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.25 by $0.02. Ecolab had a return on equity of 18.10% and a net margin of 8.13%. The business had revenue of $3.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.69 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.28 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Ecolab will post 4.47 earnings per share for the current year.

Ecolab Increases Dividend

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 17th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 20th were paid a dividend of $0.53 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 19th. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.39%. This is an increase from Ecolab’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. Ecolab’s payout ratio is presently 53.94%.

ECL has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on Ecolab from $175.00 to $170.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 7th. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on Ecolab from $169.00 to $143.00 and set a market perform rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Ecolab from $160.00 to $168.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, January 13th. Barclays downgraded Ecolab from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and cut their target price for the company from $170.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Friday, December 2nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut Ecolab from a buy rating to a hold rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $165.00 to $135.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $173.13.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Ecolab

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. acquired a new stake in shares of Ecolab in the 3rd quarter valued at $36,000. Clear Street Markets LLC increased its stake in shares of Ecolab by 25,000.0% in the 4th quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 251 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd boosted its position in shares of Ecolab by 56.0% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 298 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares during the last quarter. Power Corp of Canada bought a new position in shares of Ecolab in the 1st quarter worth $158,000. Finally, IHT Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Ecolab in the 3rd quarter worth $215,000. 86.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Ecolab

Ecolab, Inc engages in the provision of products and services in the field of water, hygiene, and energy. It operates through the following segments: Global Industrial, Global Institutional & Specialty, Global Energy & Life Science, and Other. The Global Industrial segment consists of the water, food and beverage, paper, and downstream operating segments.

Featured Stories

