Edesa Biotech, Inc. (NASDAQ:EDSA) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Edesa Biotech, Inc. (NASDAQ:EDSA – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 781,700 shares, an increase of 16.7% from the January 15th total of 669,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 484,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.6 days.

Insider Activity at Edesa Biotech

In other news, major shareholder Der Velden Peter Van sold 145,129 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.66, for a total value of $386,043.14. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 163,170 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $434,032.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 29.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in shares of Edesa Biotech by 150.2% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 82,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $246,000 after purchasing an additional 49,700 shares in the last quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in Edesa Biotech in the second quarter valued at about $33,000. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Edesa Biotech during the second quarter valued at approximately $86,000. CM Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Edesa Biotech during the third quarter worth approximately $230,000. Finally, Lynwood Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Edesa Biotech during the fourth quarter worth approximately $264,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 9.10% of the company’s stock.

Edesa Biotech Stock Down 0.7 %

Shares of EDSA stock traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $1.39. 54,265 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 347,219. Edesa Biotech has a fifty-two week low of $0.76 and a fifty-two week high of $4.10. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.62 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.46. The stock has a market cap of $26.90 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.67 and a beta of 0.47.

Edesa Biotech (NASDAQ:EDSA – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, December 16th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.40) by $0.39. As a group, analysts anticipate that Edesa Biotech will post -1.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $16.00 price objective on shares of Edesa Biotech in a research note on Tuesday.

About Edesa Biotech

Edesa Biotech, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which focuses on acquiring, developing, and commercializing clinical stage drugs for inflammatory and immune-related diseases with clear unmet medical needs. Its product candidate, EB01 is a non-steroidal, anti-inflammatory treatment for chronic allergic contact dermatitis, a common, potentially debilitating condition and occupational illness.

