Electric Power Development Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:EPWDF) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Electric Power Development Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:EPWDF – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 38,700 shares, a growth of 58.0% from the January 15th total of 24,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 193.5 days.

Electric Power Development Price Performance

EPWDF remained flat at $16.31 during trading on Tuesday. Electric Power Development has a 1-year low of $14.20 and a 1-year high of $16.68. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $15.25 and a 200-day simple moving average of $15.30.

Get Electric Power Development alerts:

Electric Power Development Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Featured Stories

Electric Power Development Co, Ltd. supplies hydroelectric and thermal power. It operates through the following segments: Electric Power, Electric Power-related Business, Overseas, and Others. The Electric Power segment deals with electric power and wind power plant businesses. The Electric Power-related Business segment offers design, installation, maintenance, and repair of electrical power equipment, as well as operation of welfare facilities, provision of computer services, and manufacture of biomass fuel.

Receive News & Ratings for Electric Power Development Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Electric Power Development and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.