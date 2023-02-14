Endava (NYSE:DAVA) Shares Gap Down to $88.23

Endava plc (NYSE:DAVA – Get Rating) gapped down prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $88.23, but opened at $79.90. Endava shares last traded at $75.00, with a volume of 356,899 shares changing hands.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have issued reports on DAVA shares. Susquehanna upped their price target on Endava from $110.00 to $120.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Endava from $95.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 27th. Needham & Company LLC cut their target price on shares of Endava from $112.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of Endava from $110.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 21st. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares boosted their target price on shares of Endava from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $108.11.

Endava Price Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of $4.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.66 and a beta of 1.19. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $81.47 and its 200-day moving average is $83.77.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Endava

Endava ( NYSE:DAVA Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 15th. The company reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by $0.28. Endava had a net margin of 13.26% and a return on equity of 22.06%. The company had revenue of $231.01 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $205.56 million. On average, research analysts expect that Endava plc will post 2.13 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its position in shares of Endava by 100.0% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 324 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 162 shares during the last quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Endava during the second quarter valued at about $41,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its position in shares of Endava by 433.3% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 480 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 390 shares during the last quarter. Castle Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Endava during the second quarter valued at about $52,000. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in shares of Endava during the first quarter valued at about $88,000. 52.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Endava Company Profile

Endava Plc engages in the provision of technology services. It focuses on finance, insurance, telecommunications, media, and retail companies. The company was founded by John Edward Cotterell in 2000 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

