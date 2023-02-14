Endeavour Mining plc (OTCMKTS:EDVMF) Short Interest Up 52.5% in January

Endeavour Mining plc (OTCMKTS:EDVMF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,653,700 shares, a growth of 52.5% from the January 15th total of 1,084,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 12,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 134.4 days.

Analyst Ratings Changes

EDVMF has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Scotiabank decreased their price target on Endeavour Mining from C$42.50 to C$38.50 in a research note on Monday, October 24th. CIBC upped their price objective on Endeavour Mining from C$40.00 to C$46.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 7th. Barclays upped their price objective on Endeavour Mining from GBX 2,400 ($29.13) to GBX 2,580 ($31.32) in a research report on Monday, December 12th. National Bank Financial upped their price objective on Endeavour Mining from C$46.00 to C$48.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Berenberg Bank upped their price objective on Endeavour Mining from C$45.00 to C$52.00 in a research report on Monday, January 23rd.

Endeavour Mining Stock Performance

Endeavour Mining stock traded up $0.15 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $22.70. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,354 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,312. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $22.60 and its 200 day moving average is $20.57. Endeavour Mining has a 1-year low of $16.47 and a 1-year high of $27.70.

Endeavour Mining Company Profile

Endeavour Mining Plc is one of gold producer in West Africa and member of the World Gold Council. The firm is operating assets across Senegal, Cote d’Ivoire and Burkina Faso and a strong portfolio of advanced development projects and exploration assets in the prospective Birimian Greenstone Belt across West Africa.

