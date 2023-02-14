Energy Recovery (NASDAQ:ERII) Sees Large Volume Increase

Energy Recovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:ERII – Get Rating) saw an uptick in trading volume on Tuesday . 340,967 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 41% from the previous session’s volume of 241,996 shares.The stock last traded at $22.29 and had previously closed at $22.95.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on ERII shares. Raymond James upgraded shares of Energy Recovery from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $23.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 8th. B. Riley initiated coverage on shares of Energy Recovery in a research note on Thursday, November 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $28.00 price target for the company. Finally, Fearnley Fonds lowered shares of Energy Recovery from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $26.00.

Energy Recovery Stock Performance

The company’s 50-day moving average price is $21.58 and its 200 day moving average price is $22.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.25 billion, a PE ratio of 85.00 and a beta of 1.18.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Energy Recovery

In other news, CFO Joshua Ballard sold 3,208 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.47, for a total value of $72,083.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 25,504 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $573,074.88. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Insiders sold 5,956 shares of company stock worth $134,601 over the last three months. Company insiders own 4.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Belpointe Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Energy Recovery in the 4th quarter worth about $35,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new stake in Energy Recovery in the third quarter worth $45,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Energy Recovery in the first quarter worth $49,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new position in shares of Energy Recovery during the third quarter valued at $62,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in shares of Energy Recovery by 64.3% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,927 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 1,145 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.96% of the company’s stock.

Energy Recovery Company Profile

Energy Recovery, Inc engages in the design and manufacture of industrial fluid flow solutions. It operates through the Water, and Oil and Gas segments. The Water segment in sea, brackish, and contaminated water reverse osmosis desalination solutions. The Oil and Gas segment delivers hydraulic fracturing, gas processing, and chemical processing services.

