Etn. Fr. Colruyt NV (OTCMKTS:CUYTF) Short Interest Up 15.1% in January

Etn. Fr. Colruyt NV (OTCMKTS:CUYTF – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest in January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 280,900 shares, an increase of 15.1% from the January 15th total of 244,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently ∞ days.

Etn. Fr. Colruyt Stock Performance

Etn. Fr. Colruyt stock remained flat at $22.00 during mid-day trading on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $21.70 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $23.71. Etn. Fr. Colruyt has a 1-year low of $21.05 and a 1-year high of $25.00.

About Etn. Fr. Colruyt

Colruyt SA engages in the retail and distribution of food and non-food products and fuels. It operates through the following segments: Retail, Wholesale and FoodService, and Other Activities. The Retail segment includes stores under the management that directly supplies retail customers and bulk consumers.

