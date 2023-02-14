Evercore ISI Lowers Sunnova Energy International (NYSE:NOVA) Price Target to $31.00

Sunnova Energy International (NYSE:NOVA – Get Rating) had its price objective reduced by stock analysts at Evercore ISI from $35.00 to $31.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. Evercore ISI’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 76.24% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. B. Riley upped their target price on Sunnova Energy International from $30.00 to $32.00 in a report on Monday, November 21st. Capital One Financial restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Sunnova Energy International in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on Sunnova Energy International from $24.00 to $23.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Barclays decreased their price objective on Sunnova Energy International from $35.00 to $31.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 25th. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price target on Sunnova Energy International from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 22nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Sunnova Energy International presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $34.61.

Shares of NYSE NOVA opened at $17.59 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $19.41 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $21.83. The firm has a market cap of $2.02 billion, a P/E ratio of -13.64 and a beta of 2.11. Sunnova Energy International has a 1 year low of $12.47 and a 1 year high of $31.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.00, a quick ratio of 2.05 and a current ratio of 2.05.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of NOVA. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in Sunnova Energy International by 236.4% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,487 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 1,045 shares in the last quarter. Sierra Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sunnova Energy International in the 2nd quarter worth about $58,000. US Bancorp DE raised its stake in shares of Sunnova Energy International by 168.8% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,809 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 1,764 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio bought a new position in shares of Sunnova Energy International in the third quarter valued at approximately $66,000. Finally, Ellevest Inc. boosted its position in shares of Sunnova Energy International by 195.8% during the third quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 3,014 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,000 after buying an additional 1,995 shares during the last quarter.

Sunnova Energy International, Inc operates as a residential energy service provider. It offers solar energy systems, electric vehicle chargers, and home solar protection. The company was founded by William Jackson Berger in 2012 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

