ExodusPoint Capital Management LP Acquires 78,545 Shares of PNM Resources, Inc. (NYSE:PNM)

ExodusPoint Capital Management LP lifted its holdings in shares of PNM Resources, Inc. (NYSE:PNM – Get Rating) by 69.4% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 191,715 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 78,545 shares during the quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP’s holdings in PNM Resources were worth $8,767,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in PNM Resources by 1.4% in the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,471,776 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $67,304,000 after buying an additional 20,468 shares during the period. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC lifted its position in shares of PNM Resources by 697.7% during the 3rd quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC now owns 984,782 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $45,034,000 after acquiring an additional 861,328 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of PNM Resources by 1,081.5% during the 3rd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,087 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 995 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank boosted its stake in PNM Resources by 2.2% during the third quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 56,806 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,598,000 after acquiring an additional 1,249 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in PNM Resources by 75.5% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 284,369 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $13,004,000 after purchasing an additional 122,380 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 89.88% of the company’s stock.

Get PNM Resources alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have recently commented on PNM. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on PNM Resources to $48.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. Mizuho lowered PNM Resources from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $51.00 to $50.30 in a report on Monday, January 9th.

PNM Resources Stock Performance

PNM Resources Increases Dividend

Shares of PNM stock opened at $49.47 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $49.08 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $47.97. PNM Resources, Inc. has a 12 month low of $43.43 and a 12 month high of $49.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.25 billion, a PE ratio of 25.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.39 and a beta of 0.43.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.368 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 2nd. This is an increase from PNM Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. This represents a $1.47 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.98%. PNM Resources’s payout ratio is presently 76.56%.

About PNM Resources

(Get Rating)

PNM Resources, Inc operates as an investor-owned holding company, which provides electricity and electric services in New Mexico and Texas. It operates through the following segments: Public Service Company of New Mexico (PNM), Texas-New Mexico Power Company (TNMP), and Corporate and Other. The PNM segment includes the retail electric utility operations of the company.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PNM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PNM Resources, Inc. (NYSE:PNM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for PNM Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PNM Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.