ExodusPoint Capital Management LP Boosts Stake in Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. (NYSE:BAH)

ExodusPoint Capital Management LP increased its stake in Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. (NYSE:BAH – Get Rating) by 214.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 93,729 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 63,940 shares during the period. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP owned approximately 0.07% of Booz Allen Hamilton worth $8,656,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Roundview Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Roundview Capital LLC now owns 23,668 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,079,000 after buying an additional 580 shares in the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. purchased a new stake in Booz Allen Hamilton in the first quarter worth approximately $212,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new position in Booz Allen Hamilton during the first quarter valued at approximately $274,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton during the first quarter worth approximately $746,000. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton by 34.4% in the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,491 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $922,000 after purchasing an additional 2,685 shares in the last quarter. 90.68% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE BAH opened at $95.84 on Tuesday. Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. has a twelve month low of $69.68 and a twelve month high of $112.55. The company has a quick ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.31. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $99.82 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $99.75. The firm has a market cap of $12.68 billion, a PE ratio of 29.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 0.61.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 1st. Investors of record on Friday, February 10th will be paid a $0.47 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 9th. This is a positive change from Booz Allen Hamilton’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.96%. Booz Allen Hamilton’s dividend payout ratio is 58.39%.

BAH has been the subject of several research reports. Raymond James lowered Booz Allen Hamilton from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $99.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. Truist Financial upped their price objective on Booz Allen Hamilton from $100.00 to $106.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 31st. StockNews.com cut shares of Booz Allen Hamilton from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 30th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Booz Allen Hamilton from $118.00 to $116.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Booz Allen Hamilton from $109.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $102.90.

Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corp. engages in the provision of management and technology consulting services. It offers analytics, digital solutions, engineering, and cyber expertise. The company was founded by Edwin Booz in 1914 and is headquartered in McLean, VA.

