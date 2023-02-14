ExodusPoint Capital Management LP Has $11.53 Million Position in Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:HST)

ExodusPoint Capital Management LP lessened its stake in shares of Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:HST – Get Rating) by 6.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 725,828 shares of the company’s stock after selling 49,988 shares during the period. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP owned 0.10% of Host Hotels & Resorts worth $11,526,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in shares of Host Hotels & Resorts by 660.2% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 33,902,460 shares of the company’s stock worth $531,591,000 after purchasing an additional 29,442,886 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC increased its position in Host Hotels & Resorts by 422.9% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 8,688,409 shares of the company’s stock worth $136,234,000 after buying an additional 7,026,742 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Host Hotels & Resorts by 7.1% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 49,154,706 shares of the company’s stock worth $956,516,000 after buying an additional 3,240,590 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in shares of Host Hotels & Resorts by 116.2% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 4,838,265 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,864,000 after acquiring an additional 2,600,200 shares during the period. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. grew its stake in shares of Host Hotels & Resorts by 102.1% in the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 5,000,909 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,168,000 after acquiring an additional 2,526,434 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.07% of the company’s stock.

Get Host Hotels & Resorts alerts:

Host Hotels & Resorts Price Performance

HST stock opened at $18.46 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $17.35 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $17.56. Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. has a 1 year low of $15.10 and a 1 year high of $21.63. The stock has a market cap of $13.20 billion, a PE ratio of 16.34 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a current ratio of 8.73, a quick ratio of 8.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62.

Host Hotels & Resorts Announces Dividend

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 30th were paid a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 29th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.60%. Host Hotels & Resorts’s dividend payout ratio is presently 42.48%.

Several equities analysts recently commented on HST shares. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Host Hotels & Resorts from $20.00 to $19.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on Host Hotels & Resorts from $26.00 to $24.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 25th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Host Hotels & Resorts from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, October 28th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $22.18.

About Host Hotels & Resorts

(Get Rating)

Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the management of luxury and upper-upscale hotels. The firm operates through the Hotel Ownership segment. Its properties are located in the U.S., Brazil, Canada, and Mexico. The company was founded in 1927 and is headquartered in Bethesda, MD.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Host Hotels & Resorts Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Host Hotels & Resorts and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.