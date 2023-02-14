ExodusPoint Capital Management LP Sells 1,313,402 Shares of Marathon Oil Co. (NYSE:MRO)

ExodusPoint Capital Management LP decreased its holdings in Marathon Oil Co. (NYSE:MRO – Get Rating) by 74.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 462,005 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 1,313,402 shares during the period. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP’s holdings in Marathon Oil were worth $10,432,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of MRO. HWG Holdings LP purchased a new stake in shares of Marathon Oil during the third quarter valued at $25,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. bought a new position in Marathon Oil during the 2nd quarter valued at about $30,000. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Marathon Oil by 90.6% during the 1st quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 1,361 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 647 shares during the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp grew its stake in shares of Marathon Oil by 39.9% in the third quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 1,379 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 393 shares during the period. Finally, Covestor Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Marathon Oil by 76.6% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,427 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 619 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.30% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages recently issued reports on MRO. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on shares of Marathon Oil from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Barclays lifted their price objective on Marathon Oil from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 7th. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on Marathon Oil from $42.00 to $40.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 13th. Citigroup cut their price target on Marathon Oil from $31.00 to $30.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 13th. Finally, Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Marathon Oil from $37.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $33.88.

Marathon Oil Stock Down 1.5 %

Marathon Oil Increases Dividend

Shares of MRO stock opened at $27.33 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 1.04. Marathon Oil Co. has a one year low of $19.42 and a one year high of $33.42. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $27.10 and its 200-day moving average price is $27.08. The company has a market capitalization of $17.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.25, a PEG ratio of 0.33 and a beta of 2.40.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 14th. This is a boost from Marathon Oil’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.46%. Marathon Oil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 6.91%.

Marathon Oil Profile

(Get Rating)

Marathon Oil Corp. engages in the exploration, production, and marketing of liquid hydrocarbons and natural gas. It operates through the following two segments: United States (U. S.) and International. The U. S. segment engages in oil and gas exploration, development and production activities in the U.S.

Featured Stories

