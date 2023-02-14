ExodusPoint Capital Management LP Sells 150,785 Shares of Golar LNG Limited (NASDAQ:GLNG)

ExodusPoint Capital Management LP lowered its stake in shares of Golar LNG Limited (NASDAQ:GLNG – Get Rating) by 28.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 387,718 shares of the shipping company’s stock after selling 150,785 shares during the quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP owned about 0.36% of Golar LNG worth $9,662,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Golar LNG in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Ellevest Inc. grew its holdings in Golar LNG by 88.6% in the third quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 5,606 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $140,000 after purchasing an additional 2,634 shares during the period. Brown Advisory Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Golar LNG by 16.5% during the second quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 10,364 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $236,000 after purchasing an additional 1,467 shares during the last quarter. USA Financial Portformulas Corp grew its stake in shares of Golar LNG by 12.2% in the 3rd quarter. USA Financial Portformulas Corp now owns 9,830 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $245,000 after buying an additional 1,069 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Golar LNG in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $557,000. 72.45% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on Golar LNG from $17.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Golar LNG has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $29.90.

GLNG stock opened at $23.81 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.55 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 2.57 and a quick ratio of 2.57. Golar LNG Limited has a 1-year low of $14.17 and a 1-year high of $30.66. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $23.04 and a 200-day moving average price of $24.92.

Golar LNG (NASDAQ:GLNG – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 16th. The shipping company reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by $0.20. Golar LNG had a return on equity of 5.91% and a net margin of 218.75%. The business had revenue of $67.91 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $66.18 million. Equities analysts forecast that Golar LNG Limited will post 1.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Golar LNG Ltd. owns and operates liquefied natural gas carriers, floating storage, and regasification unit. It operates through the following segments: Vessel Operations, FLNG, and Power. The Vessel Operations segment operates and charter out vessels on fixed terms to customers. The FLNG segment provides integrated upstream and midstream solution for the development of gas reserves to LNG.

