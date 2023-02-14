ExodusPoint Capital Management LP Takes $10.12 Million Position in Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW)

ExodusPoint Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 59,569 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,124,000.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in SNOW. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of Snowflake by 120.3% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,297,301 shares of the company’s stock valued at $458,522,000 after purchasing an additional 1,800,688 shares in the last quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Snowflake in the second quarter valued at $186,647,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in Snowflake by 17.0% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 8,741,955 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,215,656,000 after acquiring an additional 1,270,181 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in Snowflake by 162.8% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,023,999 shares of the company’s stock worth $281,457,000 after acquiring an additional 1,253,699 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Snowflake in the 2nd quarter worth about $139,343,000. 65.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Snowflake alerts:

Insider Transactions at Snowflake

In related news, CEO Frank Slootman sold 1,311 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.59, for a total value of $186,935.49. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 133,011 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,966,038.49. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Snowflake news, CFO Michael Scarpelli sold 200,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.76, for a total transaction of $30,352,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 101,097 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,342,480.72. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Frank Slootman sold 1,311 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.59, for a total value of $186,935.49. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 133,011 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,966,038.49. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 202,035 shares of company stock valued at $30,642,171 over the last three months. Company insiders own 8.90% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Snowflake Price Performance

SNOW has been the subject of a number of research reports. Scotiabank began coverage on Snowflake in a research note on Wednesday, January 18th. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $125.00 price target for the company. Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on Snowflake from $215.00 to $185.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on Snowflake from $180.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 1st. Evercore ISI lowered their target price on shares of Snowflake to $196.00 in a research note on Friday, December 2nd. Finally, Macquarie initiated coverage on shares of Snowflake in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $173.00 price target on the stock. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and twenty-six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Snowflake has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $188.28.

SNOW stock opened at $161.96 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $52.09 billion, a PE ratio of -70.72 and a beta of 0.76. Snowflake Inc. has a 12 month low of $110.26 and a 12 month high of $306.07. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $145.76 and a 200 day simple moving average of $157.94.

Snowflake (NYSE:SNOW – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 30th. The company reported ($0.60) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.46) by ($0.14). The company had revenue of $557.03 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $535.81 million. Snowflake had a negative net margin of 38.79% and a negative return on equity of 12.98%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Snowflake Inc. will post -2.08 earnings per share for the current year.

Snowflake Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Snowflake Inc provides a cloud-based data platform in the United States and internationally. The company's platform offers Data Cloud, which enables customers to consolidate data into a single source of truth to drive meaningful business insights, build data-driven applications, and share data. Its platform is used by various organizations of sizes in a range of industries.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SNOW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Snowflake Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Snowflake and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.