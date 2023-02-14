Expedia Group (NASDAQ:EXPE) Price Target Cut to $174.00 by Analysts at Credit Suisse Group

Expedia Group (NASDAQ:EXPE – Get Rating) had its price target reduced by Credit Suisse Group from $176.00 to $174.00 in a research note released on Friday, Benzinga reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the online travel company’s stock.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on EXPE. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Expedia Group from $118.00 to $102.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 8th. DA Davidson lowered their price target on Expedia Group from $122.00 to $108.00 in a report on Monday, December 12th. Bank of America boosted their price objective on Expedia Group from $143.00 to $150.00 in a report on Friday. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Expedia Group from $108.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 24th. Finally, Wolfe Research cut shares of Expedia Group from a peer perform rating to an underperform rating and set a $85.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, December 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $139.03.

Expedia Group Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ EXPE opened at $111.35 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $17.38 billion, a PE ratio of 52.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.63. Expedia Group has a fifty-two week low of $82.39 and a fifty-two week high of $217.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 0.82. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $100.89 and a 200-day moving average of $100.60.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Expedia Group ( NASDAQ:EXPE Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 9th. The online travel company reported $1.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.85 by ($0.59). Expedia Group had a return on equity of 21.58% and a net margin of 3.02%. The firm had revenue of $2.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.70 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.58 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 14.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Expedia Group will post 7.18 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EXPE. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. purchased a new stake in Expedia Group in the second quarter worth about $27,000. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. purchased a new stake in Expedia Group in the first quarter worth about $44,000. Sierra Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Expedia Group by 817.2% in the second quarter. Sierra Capital LLC now owns 266 shares of the online travel company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 237 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd grew its stake in Expedia Group by 144.1% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 271 shares of the online travel company’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares during the period. Finally, Old North State Trust LLC purchased a new stake in Expedia Group in the third quarter worth $25,000. 89.89% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Expedia Group

Expedia Group, Inc is an online travel company, which engages in the provision of travel products and services to leisure and corporate travelers. It operates through the following business segments: Retail, B2B and trivago. The Retail segment provides a full range of travel and advertising services to worldwide customers through a variety of consumer brands including: Expedia.com and Hotels.com.

