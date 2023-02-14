Expedia Group (NASDAQ:EXPE) Price Target Raised to $140.00 at Barclays

Expedia Group (NASDAQ:EXPE – Get Rating) had its price objective increased by Barclays from $129.00 to $140.00 in a report released on Friday morning, The Fly reports. Barclays currently has an overweight rating on the online travel company’s stock.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Mizuho decreased their price objective on Expedia Group from $132.00 to $102.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 4th. Piper Sandler increased their price target on Expedia Group from $120.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Friday. DA Davidson decreased their price target on Expedia Group from $122.00 to $108.00 in a research note on Monday, December 12th. Citigroup cut their price objective on Expedia Group from $118.00 to $102.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 8th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on Expedia Group from $216.00 to $176.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $139.03.

Expedia Group Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:EXPE opened at $111.35 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $100.89 and its 200-day simple moving average is $100.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 0.82. Expedia Group has a one year low of $82.39 and a one year high of $217.72. The firm has a market cap of $17.38 billion, a PE ratio of 52.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.63.

Institutional Trading of Expedia Group

Expedia Group ( NASDAQ:EXPE Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 9th. The online travel company reported $1.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.85 by ($0.59). The firm had revenue of $2.62 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.70 billion. Expedia Group had a return on equity of 21.58% and a net margin of 3.02%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.58 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Expedia Group will post 7.18 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of EXPE. Sierra Capital LLC lifted its stake in Expedia Group by 817.2% in the 2nd quarter. Sierra Capital LLC now owns 266 shares of the online travel company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 237 shares in the last quarter. Old North State Trust LLC purchased a new stake in Expedia Group in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. lifted its stake in Expedia Group by 94.0% in the 4th quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 258 shares of the online travel company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. purchased a new stake in Expedia Group in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Finally, CoreCap Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Expedia Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. 89.89% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Expedia Group Company Profile

Expedia Group, Inc is an online travel company, which engages in the provision of travel products and services to leisure and corporate travelers. It operates through the following business segments: Retail, B2B and trivago. The Retail segment provides a full range of travel and advertising services to worldwide customers through a variety of consumer brands including: Expedia.com and Hotels.com.

