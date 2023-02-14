Fairhaven Wealth Management LLC Has $3.02 Million Stock Holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG)

Fairhaven Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG – Get Rating) by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 22,321 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 272 shares during the period. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF makes up about 1.3% of Fairhaven Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 18th biggest position. Fairhaven Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF were worth $3,017,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Burleson & Company LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 129.5% in the 3rd quarter. Burleson & Company LLC now owns 241 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 136 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG bought a new position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $34,000. Hallmark Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Global Trust Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 1,320.0% during the third quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 284 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 264 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Key Financial Inc raised its position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 98.2% during the third quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 335 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 166 shares during the period.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Price Performance

Shares of VIG traded down $1.35 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $155.82. The stock had a trading volume of 468,449 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,478,091. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $154.41 and a 200 day simple moving average of $150.65. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a 12 month low of $132.64 and a 12 month high of $165.04.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

