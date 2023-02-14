Fairhaven Wealth Management LLC Has $358,000 Stock Holdings in iShares US Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:IYR)

Fairhaven Wealth Management LLC reduced its position in shares of iShares US Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:IYR – Get Rating) by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 4,398 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 164 shares during the quarter. Fairhaven Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares US Real Estate ETF were worth $358,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Capstone Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in iShares US Real Estate ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $22,405,000. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL bought a new position in iShares US Real Estate ETF during the third quarter worth about $251,000. Twin Tree Management LP acquired a new position in shares of iShares US Real Estate ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $27,893,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its position in shares of iShares US Real Estate ETF by 76,879.7% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 60,814 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,952,000 after acquiring an additional 60,735 shares during the period. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp grew its holdings in iShares US Real Estate ETF by 6.0% during the third quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 84,779 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $6,903,000 after purchasing an additional 4,779 shares during the period.

Shares of IYR stock traded down $1.19 on Tuesday, hitting $91.09. The stock had a trading volume of 2,055,427 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,501,318. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $88.15 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $88.83. iShares US Real Estate ETF has a twelve month low of $75.66 and a twelve month high of $113.13.

iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Real Estate Index Fund (the Fund), is a non-diversified fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Real Estate Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the real estate sector of the United States equity market, and includes companies in the industry groups, such as real estate holding and development and real estate investment trusts (REITs).

