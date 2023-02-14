Fairhaven Wealth Management LLC Has $484,000 Position in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA)

Fairhaven Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Rating) by 212.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,824 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,241 shares during the quarter. Fairhaven Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Tesla were worth $484,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of TSLA. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Tesla by 224.1% in the 3rd quarter. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC now owns 94 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Coston McIsaac & Partners lifted its position in shares of Tesla by 200.0% in the third quarter. Coston McIsaac & Partners now owns 96 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. West Oak Capital LLC acquired a new position in Tesla during the third quarter worth $27,000. Norway Savings Bank grew its position in Tesla by 200.0% in the third quarter. Norway Savings Bank now owns 105 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tevis Investment Management increased its stake in Tesla by 230.3% in the 3rd quarter. Tevis Investment Management now owns 109 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 76 shares during the last quarter. 43.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Tesla news, CAO Vaibhav Taneja sold 3,768 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $178.07, for a total transaction of $670,967.76. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 95,785 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,056,434.95. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Tesla news, CAO Vaibhav Taneja sold 3,768 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $178.07, for a total transaction of $670,967.76. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 95,785 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,056,434.95. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Zachary Kirkhorn sold 3,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $189.50, for a total value of $710,625.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 181,526 shares in the company, valued at $34,399,177. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 10,122,832 shares of company stock worth $1,635,779,237 over the last ninety days. 25.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on TSLA shares. Mizuho lowered their target price on Tesla from $285.00 to $250.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 5th. Cowen raised their target price on shares of Tesla from $122.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. Edward Jones raised shares of Tesla from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 5th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Tesla from $130.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. Finally, Evercore ISI dropped their target price on shares of Tesla from $300.00 to $200.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 20th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $210.91.

NASDAQ:TSLA traded up $6.25 on Tuesday, hitting $200.89. The company had a trading volume of 121,561,166 shares, compared to its average volume of 194,010,828. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $148.89 and a two-hundred day moving average of $213.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $635.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.72, a PEG ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 2.10. Tesla, Inc. has a 52 week low of $101.81 and a 52 week high of $384.29. The company has a current ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The electric vehicle producer reported $1.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.21. Tesla had a return on equity of 31.71% and a net margin of 15.41%. The company had revenue of $24.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.26 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.68 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 37.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Tesla, Inc. will post 3.52 earnings per share for the current year.

Tesla, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and sale of fully electric vehicles and energy generation and storage systems. It also provides vehicle service centers, Supercharger stations, and self-driving capability. The company operates through the following segments: Automotive and Energy Generation and Storage.

