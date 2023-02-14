Falcon Wealth Planning Acquires Shares of 16,100 Enovix Co. (NASDAQ:ENVX)

Falcon Wealth Planning acquired a new stake in Enovix Co. (NASDAQ:ENVX – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 16,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $295,000.
A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Enovix by 392.4% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,935,508 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,245,000 after buying an additional 1,542,457 shares during the period. Encompass Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Enovix by 113.5% in the second quarter. Encompass Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,819,699 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,124,000 after purchasing an additional 1,499,121 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in Enovix by 401.4% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 973,135 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,671,000 after purchasing an additional 779,033 shares during the period. Handelsbanken Fonder AB purchased a new stake in Enovix in the second quarter worth about $5,089,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in Enovix by 52.2% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,219,353 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,400,000 after purchasing an additional 418,325 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.62% of the company’s stock.
Enovix Stock Down 0.7 %
Enovix stock traded down $0.06 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $8.23. 1,130,672 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,133,769. The business has a 50 day moving average of $9.59 and a two-hundred day moving average of $14.66. Enovix Co. has a 12 month low of $6.50 and a 12 month high of $26.30.
In other Enovix news, CTO Ashok Lahiri sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.81, for a total transaction of $25,620.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 1,358,265 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,399,374.65. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 20.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.
Enovix Corporation designs, develops, and manufactures lithium-ion batteries. The company was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Fremont, California.
