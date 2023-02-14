Falcon Wealth Planning Acquires Shares of 16,100 Enovix Co. (NASDAQ:ENVX)

Falcon Wealth Planning acquired a new stake in Enovix Co. (NASDAQ:ENVX – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 16,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $295,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Enovix by 392.4% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,935,508 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,245,000 after buying an additional 1,542,457 shares during the period. Encompass Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Enovix by 113.5% in the second quarter. Encompass Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,819,699 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,124,000 after purchasing an additional 1,499,121 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in Enovix by 401.4% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 973,135 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,671,000 after purchasing an additional 779,033 shares during the period. Handelsbanken Fonder AB purchased a new stake in Enovix in the second quarter worth about $5,089,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in Enovix by 52.2% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,219,353 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,400,000 after purchasing an additional 418,325 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.62% of the company’s stock.

Get Enovix alerts:

Enovix Stock Down 0.7 %

Enovix stock traded down $0.06 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $8.23. 1,130,672 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,133,769. The business has a 50 day moving average of $9.59 and a two-hundred day moving average of $14.66. Enovix Co. has a 12 month low of $6.50 and a 12 month high of $26.30.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Insider Activity at Enovix

A number of brokerages have weighed in on ENVX. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of Enovix from $28.00 to $16.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 26th. B. Riley cut their price objective on shares of Enovix from $19.00 to $18.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 4th. EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I dropped their target price on shares of Enovix from $23.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 27th. Janney Montgomery Scott began coverage on shares of Enovix in a research note on Friday, November 4th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $23.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Cowen dropped their target price on shares of Enovix from $36.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $28.54.

In other Enovix news, CTO Ashok Lahiri sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.81, for a total transaction of $25,620.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 1,358,265 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,399,374.65. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 20.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Enovix Profile

(Get Rating)

Enovix Corporation designs, develops, and manufactures lithium-ion batteries. The company was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Fremont, California.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ENVX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Enovix Co. (NASDAQ:ENVX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Enovix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enovix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.