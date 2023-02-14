Falcon Wealth Planning Has $284,000 Position in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

Falcon Wealth Planning grew its stake in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Get Rating) by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,973 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 61 shares during the period. Falcon Wealth Planning’s holdings in Chevron were worth $284,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in CVX. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Chevron during the 1st quarter worth about $36,000. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in Chevron by 127.3% during the third quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. now owns 375 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares during the period. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. lifted its stake in Chevron by 65.9% in the third quarter. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. now owns 423 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $61,000 after buying an additional 168 shares during the period. Goodman Advisory Group LLC acquired a new position in Chevron in the second quarter valued at approximately $72,000. Finally, LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA bought a new position in shares of Chevron during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $72,000. 69.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE CVX traded up $1.15 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $172.16. 3,580,184 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,145,476. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $174.89 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $168.98. The company has a market cap of $332.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.36, a PEG ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. Chevron Co. has a 12-month low of $130.52 and a 12-month high of $189.68.

Chevron ( NYSE:CVX Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 27th. The oil and gas company reported $4.09 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.16 by ($0.07). Chevron had a return on equity of 23.77% and a net margin of 14.40%. The company had revenue of $56.47 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $53.97 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.56 EPS. Chevron’s quarterly revenue was up 17.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Chevron Co. will post 15.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Chevron announced that its board has authorized a share repurchase plan on Wednesday, January 25th that authorizes the company to buyback $75.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the oil and gas company to reacquire up to 21.7% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are usually an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 16th will be paid a dividend of $1.51 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 15th. This represents a $6.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.51%. This is a positive change from Chevron’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.42. Chevron’s payout ratio is 31.07%.

In related news, VP Rhonda J. Morris sold 19,666 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.00, for a total value of $3,343,220.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 3,967 shares in the company, valued at approximately $674,390. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, CFO Pierre R. Breber sold 25,000 shares of Chevron stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.64, for a total value of $4,491,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 8 shares in the company, valued at $1,437.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Rhonda J. Morris sold 19,666 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.00, for a total value of $3,343,220.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 3,967 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $674,390. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 190,838 shares of company stock worth $34,043,238. 0.32% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on CVX. Bank of America downgraded shares of Chevron from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $190.00 to $191.00 in a research report on Friday, January 6th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Chevron in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Chevron from $199.00 to $202.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Chevron from $197.00 to $195.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 30th. Finally, Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Chevron from $196.00 to $212.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Chevron has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $187.10.

Chevron Corp. engages in the provision of administrative, financial management, and technology support for energy and chemical operations. It operates through the Upstream and Downstream segments. The Upstream segment consists of the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas, the liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas, the transporting of crude oil by major international oil export pipelines, the processing, transporting, storage, and marketing of natural gas, and a gas-to-liquids plant.

