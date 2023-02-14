Faurecia S.E. (OTCMKTS:FURCF) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Faurecia S.E. (OTCMKTS:FURCF – Get Rating) have received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the nine ratings firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $28.88.

FURCF has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Societe Generale initiated coverage on Faurecia S.E. in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Faurecia S.E. from €34.00 ($36.56) to €23.00 ($24.73) in a report on Tuesday, December 6th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Faurecia S.E. from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $15.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Friday, January 20th. Barclays lowered their price target on Faurecia S.E. from €15.00 ($16.13) to €12.00 ($12.90) and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 17th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on Faurecia S.E. from €25.00 ($26.88) to €27.00 ($29.03) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 10th.

Shares of OTCMKTS:FURCF opened at $19.50 on Tuesday. Faurecia S.E. has a 1 year low of $10.00 and a 1 year high of $49.25. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $17.17 and its 200-day moving average price is $15.15.

Faurecia SE is a holding company, which engages in the manufacturing and supply of automotive components. It operates through the following segments: Seating, Interiors, Clean Mobility and Clarion Electronics. The Seating segment designs and manufactures complete vehicle seats, seating frames and adjustment mechanisms.

