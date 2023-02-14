FDx Advisors Inc. Acquires 18,381 Shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

FDx Advisors Inc. raised its stake in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Get Rating) by 11.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 184,790 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 18,381 shares during the quarter. FDx Advisors Inc.’s holdings in AT&T were worth $2,835,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in AT&T during the second quarter worth about $29,000. New Millennium Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of AT&T in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of AT&T in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $36,000. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of AT&T in the third quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Finally, Goodman Advisory Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AT&T during the second quarter valued at approximately $70,000. 51.86% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AT&T Price Performance

Shares of NYSE T opened at $19.26 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 0.59. AT&T Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $14.46 and a fifty-two week high of $21.53. The stock has a market cap of $137.27 billion, a PE ratio of -16.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 0.65. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $19.12 and a 200-day moving average of $18.09.

AT&T Announces Dividend

AT&T ( NYSE:T Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The technology company reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.03. AT&T had a positive return on equity of 14.18% and a negative net margin of 6.60%. The business had revenue of $31.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $31.50 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.78 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 23.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that AT&T Inc. will post 2.42 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 10th were issued a dividend of $0.2775 per share. This represents a $1.11 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, January 9th. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -93.28%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company raised AT&T from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $17.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. Argus raised shares of AT&T from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 8th. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of AT&T from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 24th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of AT&T from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. Finally, Truist Financial raised shares of AT&T from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, October 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $22.00.

AT&T Company Profile

AT&T, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of telecommunications media and technology service. It operates through the following segments: Communications, WarnerMedia, and Latin America. The Communications segment offers services to businesses and consumers located in the U.S., or in U.S.

