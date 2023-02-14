FDx Advisors Inc. Boosts Stake in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA)

FDx Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Rating) by 170.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,951 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after buying an additional 8,169 shares during the quarter. FDx Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Tesla were worth $3,435,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TSLA. Axiom Financial Strategies LLC raised its holdings in shares of Tesla by 9.8% in the first quarter. Axiom Financial Strategies LLC now owns 906 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $777,000 after buying an additional 81 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its stake in Tesla by 19.7% during the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 1,001,923 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $1,079,672,000 after acquiring an additional 164,789 shares during the last quarter. MAS Advisors LLC lifted its position in Tesla by 25.7% during the 1st quarter. MAS Advisors LLC now owns 396 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $433,000 after acquiring an additional 81 shares during the period. Ergoteles LLC grew its stake in shares of Tesla by 33.4% in the 1st quarter. Ergoteles LLC now owns 3,567 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $3,844,000 after purchasing an additional 893 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its holdings in shares of Tesla by 6.8% in the first quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 72,167 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $77,767,000 after purchasing an additional 4,593 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 43.00% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on TSLA shares. TheStreet cut shares of Tesla from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on shares of Tesla from $340.00 to $300.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 18th. Global Equities Research restated a “buy” rating on shares of Tesla in a research report on Tuesday, November 8th. Mizuho dropped their target price on Tesla from $285.00 to $250.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 5th. Finally, Cowen lifted their price target on Tesla from $122.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $210.91.

NASDAQ:TSLA opened at $194.64 on Tuesday. Tesla, Inc. has a 12-month low of $101.81 and a 12-month high of $384.29. The firm has a market cap of $615.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 2.10. The company’s 50-day moving average is $148.89 and its two-hundred day moving average is $213.58. The company has a current ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 25th. The electric vehicle producer reported $1.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $24.32 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.26 billion. Tesla had a net margin of 15.41% and a return on equity of 31.71%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 37.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.68 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Tesla, Inc. will post 3.52 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Elon Musk sold 6,870,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.37, for a total value of $1,088,001,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 423,622,432 shares in the company, valued at $67,089,084,555.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 10,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.57, for a total transaction of $1,885,485.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 62,988 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,310,755.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Elon Musk sold 6,870,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.37, for a total value of $1,088,001,900.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 423,622,432 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $67,089,084,555.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 10,122,832 shares of company stock worth $1,635,779,237 over the last quarter. 25.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Tesla, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and sale of fully electric vehicles and energy generation and storage systems. It also provides vehicle service centers, Supercharger stations, and self-driving capability. The company operates through the following segments: Automotive and Energy Generation and Storage.

