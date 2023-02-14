FDx Advisors Inc. Boosts Stock Position in Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK)

FDx Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK – Get Rating) by 9.2% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 12,927 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,093 shares during the quarter. FDx Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Stryker were worth $2,618,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in SYK. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. bought a new stake in Stryker during the 3rd quarter valued at about $41,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Stryker during the second quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Old North State Trust LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Stryker in the third quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Hallmark Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Stryker in the third quarter worth approximately $48,000. Finally, Webster Bank N. A. increased its holdings in Stryker by 123.2% during the 3rd quarter. Webster Bank N. A. now owns 250 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 138 shares during the period. 77.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of SYK stock opened at $266.99 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $253.79 and its 200 day moving average price is $230.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 1.63 and a quick ratio of 1.00. Stryker Co. has a 1-year low of $188.84 and a 1-year high of $284.00. The company has a market cap of $101.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 0.93.

Stryker ( NYSE:SYK Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 31st. The medical technology company reported $3.00 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.84 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $5.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.97 billion. Stryker had a return on equity of 22.39% and a net margin of 12.78%. The company’s revenue was up 10.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.71 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Stryker Co. will post 10.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.75 per share. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 30th. Stryker’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 48.62%.

In other Stryker news, VP Robert S. Fletcher sold 3,000 shares of Stryker stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $283.54, for a total transaction of $850,620.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 6,636 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,881,571.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, VP Robert S. Fletcher sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $283.54, for a total value of $850,620.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 6,636 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,881,571.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Glenn S. Boehnlein sold 24,425 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $278.54, for a total transaction of $6,803,339.50. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 2,428 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $676,295.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 420,683 shares of company stock valued at $112,867,578 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 6.50% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Stryker from $260.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of Stryker from $250.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. TheStreet upgraded shares of Stryker from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Stryker from $282.00 to $290.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their price objective on shares of Stryker from $257.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $271.32.

Stryker Corp. operates as a medical technology company. It operates through the following segments: Orthopaedics & Spine and MedSurg & Neurotechnology. The Orthopaedics & Spine segment provides implants for use in total joint replacements, such as hip, knee, and shoulder, and trauma and extremities surgeries.

