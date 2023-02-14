FDx Advisors Inc. Increases Stake in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT)

FDx Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Target Co. (NYSE:TGT – Get Rating) by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 24,227 shares of the retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 602 shares during the period. FDx Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Target were worth $3,595,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bell Investment Advisors Inc increased its holdings in shares of Target by 122.1% in the third quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc now owns 191 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 105 shares during the period. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in Target by 75.6% in the 2nd quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 209 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the period. Annapolis Financial Services LLC lifted its position in Target by 96.2% in the third quarter. Annapolis Financial Services LLC now owns 206 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares during the last quarter. EdgeRock Capital LLC bought a new stake in Target in the third quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Wellington Shields & Co. LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Target during the second quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.86% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Credit Suisse Group lowered shares of Target from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $165.00 to $160.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 20th. Telsey Advisory Group dropped their price objective on Target from $185.00 to $175.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 17th. Gordon Haskett downgraded Target from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $132.00 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday, December 21st. UBS Group cut their price target on shares of Target from $205.00 to $194.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 17th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Target from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $170.00 to $185.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 18th. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Target currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $181.34.

Target Stock Up 1.9 %

Shares of Target stock opened at $173.32 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $158.41 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $160.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $79.77 billion, a PE ratio of 23.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 1.04. Target Co. has a 52-week low of $137.16 and a 52-week high of $254.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 0.14 and a current ratio of 0.86.

Target (NYSE:TGT – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 16th. The retailer reported $1.54 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.15 by ($0.61). The firm had revenue of $26.12 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $26.40 billion. Target had a net margin of 3.17% and a return on equity of 30.51%. Target’s revenue was up 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $3.03 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Target Co. will post 5.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Target Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 15th will be issued a dividend of $1.08 per share. This represents a $4.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 14th. Target’s payout ratio is currently 59.18%.

About Target

Target Corp. engages in the operation and ownership of general merchandise stores. It offers food assortments including perishables, dry grocery, dairy, and frozen items. The company was founded by George Draper Dayton in 1902 and is headquartered in Minneapolis, MN.

