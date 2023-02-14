FDx Advisors Inc. Sells 10,072 Shares of Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL)

FDx Advisors Inc. trimmed its stake in shares of Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL – Get Rating) by 17.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 48,339 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after selling 10,072 shares during the period. FDx Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Oracle were worth $2,952,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Oracle in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. FSC Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Oracle during the third quarter worth $29,000. Pacifica Partners Inc. increased its position in Oracle by 108.9% during the third quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 401 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 209 shares during the last quarter. Cowa LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Oracle in the third quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC bought a new stake in Oracle in the third quarter worth about $31,000. 40.96% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE ORCL opened at $89.42 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $241.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.03, a PEG ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 1.01. Oracle Co. has a 12 month low of $60.78 and a 12 month high of $91.22. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $84.92 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $77.82.

Oracle ( NYSE:ORCL Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, December 12th. The enterprise software provider reported $0.95 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.97 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $12.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.01 billion. Oracle had a net margin of 19.09% and a negative return on equity of 174.60%. Oracle’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.21 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Oracle Co. will post 3.93 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 24th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 10th were given a $0.32 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, January 9th. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.43%. Oracle’s dividend payout ratio is presently 40.13%.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on ORCL shares. Barclays set a $81.00 price target on Oracle in a report on Tuesday, December 13th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Oracle from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $90.00 to $105.00 in a report on Thursday, January 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $72.00 target price on shares of Oracle in a research note on Tuesday, December 13th. Credit Suisse Group set a $115.00 price target on Oracle in a report on Monday, January 2nd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on Oracle from $72.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Oracle has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $92.54.

In related news, Director Rona Alison Fairhead sold 8,080 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.82, for a total value of $725,745.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 11,197 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,005,714.54. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, Director Rona Alison Fairhead sold 8,080 shares of Oracle stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.82, for a total value of $725,745.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 11,197 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,005,714.54. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Vice Chairman Jeffrey Henley sold 400,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.00, for a total value of $32,800,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,792,688 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $147,000,416. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 43.70% of the company’s stock.

Oracle Corp. engages in the provision of products and services that address all aspects of corporate information technology environments. It operates through the following business segments: Cloud and License, Hardware, and Services. The Cloud and License segment markets, sells, and delivers applications, platform, and infrastructure technologies.

