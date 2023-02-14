Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS) Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.52

Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, February 14th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 10th will be given a dividend of 0.52 per share by the information technology services provider on Friday, March 24th. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 9th. This is a positive change from Fidelity National Information Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.47.

Fidelity National Information Services has raised its dividend payment by an average of 10.3% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 2 consecutive years. Fidelity National Information Services has a payout ratio of 25.6% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Fidelity National Information Services to earn $6.51 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.88 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 28.9%.

Fidelity National Information Services Stock Performance

FIS traded up $1.81 on Tuesday, hitting $67.81. The company had a trading volume of 11,463,785 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,875,899. Fidelity National Information Services has a 1-year low of $56.53 and a 1-year high of $107.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.77. The stock has a market cap of $40.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 0.82. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $70.85 and its 200 day moving average price is $77.98.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Fidelity National Information Services ( NYSE:FIS Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 13th. The information technology services provider reported $1.71 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.70 by $0.01. Fidelity National Information Services had a return on equity of 9.01% and a net margin of 6.47%. The firm had revenue of $3.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.69 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.92 earnings per share. Fidelity National Information Services’s quarterly revenue was up 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Fidelity National Information Services will post 6.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

FIS has been the subject of several recent research reports. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Fidelity National Information Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $95.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Friday, December 9th. UBS Group lowered their target price on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $86.00 to $78.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Truist Financial cut their price objective on Fidelity National Information Services from $70.00 to $65.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $84.00 to $80.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Oppenheimer cut Fidelity National Information Services from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, November 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $93.50.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Fidelity National Information Services

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its position in Fidelity National Information Services by 1.5% during the first quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 7,529 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $756,000 after buying an additional 111 shares during the last quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,098 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $311,000 after acquiring an additional 112 shares during the last quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. raised its stake in Fidelity National Information Services by 83.3% in the 1st quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 286 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Fidelity National Information Services by 7.9% during the 4th quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 3,167 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $214,000 after purchasing an additional 233 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SkyView Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in Fidelity National Information Services by 8.8% during the first quarter. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,064 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $302,000 after purchasing an additional 247 shares during the period. 90.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Fidelity National Information Services Company Profile

Fidelity National Information Services, Inc engages in the business of technology, solutions and services for merchants, banks and capital markets businesses. It operates through the following segments: Merchant, Banking, Capital Markets, and Corporate and Other. The Merchant segment focuses on serving merchants of all sizes globally, enabling them to accept electronic payments, including credit, debit and prepaid payments originated at a physical point of sale as well as in card-not-present environments such as eCommerce and mobile.

Further Reading

