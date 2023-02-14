Fifth Third Bancorp Sees Unusually High Options Volume (NASDAQ:FITB)

Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB – Get Rating) was the recipient of unusually large options trading activity on Tuesday. Traders acquired 7,795 put options on the stock. This represents an increase of approximately 299% compared to the typical volume of 1,952 put options.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, EVP Howard Hammond sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.52, for a total transaction of $75,040.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 50,686 shares in the company, valued at $1,901,738.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.67% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Fifth Third Bancorp

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Fifth Third Bancorp by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 85,547,660 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,734,103,000 after buying an additional 792,580 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in Fifth Third Bancorp by 10.5% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 33,243,129 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,090,707,000 after purchasing an additional 3,172,058 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Fifth Third Bancorp by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 31,576,285 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,019,522,000 after buying an additional 557,311 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp by 5.2% during the third quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 30,415,133 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $972,070,000 after buying an additional 1,507,964 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp by 9.5% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 16,066,759 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $539,843,000 after buying an additional 1,390,960 shares in the last quarter. 80.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Fifth Third Bancorp Stock Down 1.4 %

Several brokerages recently weighed in on FITB. DA Davidson initiated coverage on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp in a report on Tuesday, December 20th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $36.00 price objective on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from $44.00 to $37.00 in a research report on Friday, January 6th. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from $48.00 to $47.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from $37.50 to $39.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $37.00 price objective on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp in a research report on Monday, December 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Fifth Third Bancorp has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $40.57.

Shares of NASDAQ FITB traded down $0.52 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $36.93. The company had a trading volume of 887,492 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,311,646. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. Fifth Third Bancorp has a 1-year low of $30.92 and a 1-year high of $49.97. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $34.25 and its 200-day moving average is $34.61.

Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 19th. The financial services provider reported $1.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $2.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.34 billion. Fifth Third Bancorp had a net margin of 26.15% and a return on equity of 15.48%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.90 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Fifth Third Bancorp will post 3.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Fifth Third Bancorp Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 30th were issued a dividend of $0.33 per share. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 29th. Fifth Third Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is 39.29%.

About Fifth Third Bancorp

Fifth Third Bancorp engages in the provision of banking & financial services, retail & commercial banking, consumer lending services, and investment advisory services through its subsidiary Fifth Third Bank. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Banking, Branch Banking, Consumer Lending and Wealth and Asset Management.

