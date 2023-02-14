Financial Comparison: Toray Industries (OTCMKTS:TRYIY) and Disco (OTCMKTS:DSCSY)

Toray Industries (OTCMKTS:TRYIY – Get Rating) and Disco (OTCMKTS:DSCSY – Get Rating) are both industrial products companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, valuation, risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends and earnings.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for Toray Industries and Disco, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Toray Industries 0 0 2 1 3.33 Disco 0 0 1 0 3.00

Dividends

Earnings & Valuation

Toray Industries pays an annual dividend of $0.17 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.5%. Disco pays an annual dividend of $0.59 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.0%. Disco pays out 17.8% of its earnings in the form of a dividend.

This table compares Toray Industries and Disco’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Toray Industries $19.85 billion 0.48 $749.69 million N/A N/A Disco $2.26 billion 4.89 $589.23 million $3.32 18.44

Toray Industries has higher revenue and earnings than Disco.

Volatility and Risk

Toray Industries has a beta of 0.67, indicating that its stock price is 33% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Disco has a beta of 1.15, indicating that its stock price is 15% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Toray Industries and Disco’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Toray Industries N/A N/A N/A Disco 27.97% 24.50% 18.00%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

0.0% of Toray Industries shares are held by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Toray Industries beats Disco on 8 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Toray Industries

(Get Rating)

Toray Industries, Inc. is an integrated chemical industry group that engages in the manufacture, processing, and sale of various materials for automobiles and aircraft to apparel and information technology-related products. It operates through the following segments: Fibers and Textiles, Functional Chemicals, Carbon Fiber Composite Materials, Environment & Engineering, Life Science, and Others. The Fibers and Textiles segment involves the production and sale of nylon, polyester, acrylic fiber and textile products, and synthetic suede. The Functional Chemicals segment handles the production and sale of nylon and ABS resins, polyester and polypropylene films, and raw materials for synthetic fibers and fine chemicals. The Carbon Fiber Composite Materials segment provides the production and sale of carbon fibers and advanced composite materials. The Environment & Engineering segment involves construction and plant engineering services, including the manufacturing of industrial equipment, machinery, and environmental equipment. The Life Science segment deals with the production and sale of pharmaceutical and medical products. The Others segment includes analysis, survey, research and in

About Disco

(Get Rating)

DISCO Corp. engages in the manufacturing and sale of precision cutting, grinding and polishing machines. It operates through the following business divisions: Precision Machines, Precision Processing Tools, and Other Products. The Precision Machines division includes dicing saws, laser saws, grinders, polishers, wafer mounter, die separator, surface planer, and water jet saws. The Precision Processing Tools offers dicing blades, grinding wheels, and dry polishing wheels. The Other Products handles accessory equipment and its related products. It also includes maintenance services, training services for operation, disassembly, recycling, lease, and contract processing of precision parts. The company was founded on May 5, 1937 and is headquartered in Tokyo, Japan.

