Financial Comparison: United Development Funding IV (OTCMKTS:UDFI) vs. Plymouth Industrial REIT (NYSE:PLYM)

Plymouth Industrial REIT (NYSE:PLYM – Get Rating) and United Development Funding IV (OTCMKTS:UDFI – Get Rating) are both finance companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, institutional ownership, valuation, earnings, dividends, analyst recommendations and risk.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for Plymouth Industrial REIT and United Development Funding IV, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Plymouth Industrial REIT 0 2 2 0 2.50 United Development Funding IV 0 0 0 0 N/A

Plymouth Industrial REIT presently has a consensus price target of $25.67, suggesting a potential upside of 17.15%. Given Plymouth Industrial REIT’s higher probable upside, research analysts clearly believe Plymouth Industrial REIT is more favorable than United Development Funding IV.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Earnings and Valuation

94.7% of Plymouth Industrial REIT shares are held by institutional investors. 1.0% of Plymouth Industrial REIT shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 0.5% of United Development Funding IV shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

This table compares Plymouth Industrial REIT and United Development Funding IV’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Plymouth Industrial REIT $140.62 million 6.68 -$15.01 million ($0.80) -27.39 United Development Funding IV N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

United Development Funding IV has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Plymouth Industrial REIT.

Profitability

This table compares Plymouth Industrial REIT and United Development Funding IV’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Plymouth Industrial REIT -10.21% -4.31% -1.25% United Development Funding IV N/A N/A N/A

Summary

Plymouth Industrial REIT beats United Development Funding IV on 5 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Plymouth Industrial REIT

Plymouth Industrial REIT, Inc. engages in the acquisition, ownership, and management of single and multi-tenant distribution centers, warehouses, and light industrial properties. It seeks to acquire properties that provide income and growth, and enhance shareholder value through active asset management, prudent property re-positioning, and disciplined capital deployment. The company was founded by Jeffrey E. Witherell and Pendleton P. White, Jr. on March 7, 2011 and is headquartered in Boston, MA.

About United Development Funding IV

United Development Funding IV invests in secured loans for the acquisition and development of land into single-family home lots, and the construction of model and new single-family homes. It also makes equity investments in residential real estate. The company has elected to be taxed as a real estate investment trust. As a result, it would not be subject to corporate income tax on that portion of its net income that is distributed to shareholders. United Development Funding IV was founded in 2008 and is headquartered in Grapevine, Texas.

