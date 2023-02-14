First Citizens BancShares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCNCA) Shares Bought by North Reef Capital Management LP

North Reef Capital Management LP lifted its holdings in First Citizens BancShares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCNCA – Get Rating) by 57.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 23,617 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,588 shares during the period. First Citizens BancShares accounts for approximately 4.7% of North Reef Capital Management LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest holding. North Reef Capital Management LP owned 0.15% of First Citizens BancShares worth $18,833,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. RMB Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of First Citizens BancShares in the second quarter worth about $2,633,000. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of First Citizens BancShares by 45.9% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 1,296 shares of the bank’s stock worth $847,000 after buying an additional 408 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of First Citizens BancShares by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 27,704 shares of the bank’s stock worth $22,092,000 after buying an additional 813 shares in the last quarter. Clifford Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of First Citizens BancShares in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $8,753,000. Finally, Inspire Investing LLC acquired a new position in shares of First Citizens BancShares in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,301,000. 66.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at First Citizens BancShares

In related news, CEO Frank B. Holding, Jr. purchased 1,020 shares of First Citizens BancShares stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 3rd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $722.51 per share, for a total transaction of $736,960.20. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 93,232 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $67,361,052.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other First Citizens BancShares news, CEO Frank B. Holding, Jr. acquired 1,020 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 3rd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $722.51 per share, with a total value of $736,960.20. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 93,232 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $67,361,052.32. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Jeffery L. Ward acquired 1,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 13th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $19.93 per share, for a total transaction of $31,888.00. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 5,600 shares in the company, valued at approximately $111,608. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 13.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

First Citizens BancShares Price Performance

Separately, StockNews.com raised First Citizens BancShares from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, February 4th.

NASDAQ FCNCA traded down $5.70 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $768.07. 23,919 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 75,414. The stock has a market cap of $11.14 billion, a PE ratio of 11.47 and a beta of 0.94. First Citizens BancShares, Inc. has a one year low of $598.01 and a one year high of $885.38. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $774.51 and a 200-day moving average of $805.28. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58.

First Citizens BancShares (NASDAQ:FCNCA – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 26th. The bank reported $20.94 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $23.34 by ($2.40). The firm had revenue of $1.23 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.10 billion. First Citizens BancShares had a net margin of 19.79% and a return on equity of 12.84%. On average, equities research analysts predict that First Citizens BancShares, Inc. will post 90.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

First Citizens BancShares Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 28th will be given a $0.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 27th. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.39%. First Citizens BancShares’s dividend payout ratio is currently 4.45%.

First Citizens BancShares Profile

First Citizens BancShares, Inc is a bank holding company, which provides retail and commercial banking services through its subsidiaries. The company operates under the following segments: General Banking, Commercial Banking, Rail, and Corporate. The General Banking delivers services to individuals through branch networks.

